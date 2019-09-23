Wisconsin’s Taylor named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rushed 23 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns, topping the 100-yard rushing mark for the 25th time in his 30-game career, was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the sixth time in his career.

Taylor became the first Wisconsin player in history to rush for at least 200 yards against Michigan.

Taylor scored his ninth overall touchdown of the season on a 1-year run to open the scoring in the first quarter, carrying eight times for 51 yards on the game-opening drive.

Only Ron Dayne (33) and Montee Ball (26) have more 100-yard games as Badgers.

Michigan State senior linebacker Joe Bachie was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named the Special Teams Player of the Week and Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.