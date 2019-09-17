Woodruff to start Tuesday night against the Padres

The last time Milwaukee Brewers right handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff pitched in a game was July 22, when he suffered a left oblique strain. He returns to the mound for the first time tonight, making a start against the San Diego Padres.

“It’s been a long process. It’s been a slow process,” Woodruff said. “There were definitely days where I didn’t feel like I was going to get better. It’s great to be back out on the mound and doing what I love. I’m looking forward to going out tomorrow. ‘It means a ton. Just sitting here, I know people like to count us out. We’re playing some good baseball right now. I want to be part of it and I want to contribute any way I can.

Woodruff brings a 11-3 record with a 3.75 ERA into action tonight.

He’s expected to go a couple of innings the first time out and will be followed up by Gio Gonzalez. Woodruff has thrown as many as 45 pitches in his live bullpen sessions.

Woodruff could help the Brewers at the plate as well. He is hitting .267 with four doubles and four runs batted in so far this season.