2019 Milwaukee BBWAA Award Winners announced

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their postseason award winners today as selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

Outfielder Christian Yelich earned Brewers Most Valuable Player honors for the second straight season after hitting .329 with 44 HR, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games. He led the Major Leagues in slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.100) and the National League in batting average and on-base percentage (.429). The batting title was his second in as many seasons, the first to accomplish this feat in the National League since the Rockies’ Larry Walker in 1998 and 1999.

Brandon Woodruff, a first time All-Star, was voted Brewers Most Valuable Pitcher after going 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 22 starts. Woodruff was the team leader in wins, strikeouts (143) and quality starts (10).

Catcher Yasmani Grandal was voted Brewers Top Newcomer. Signed as a free agent on January 14, Grandal went on to hit .246 with 38 HR and 77 RBI in a team-leading 153 games. The second time All-Star produced 25 HR as a catcher, breaking the franchise record for a season held by Dave Nilsson (21 in 1999). Grandal ranked second in the National League in walks (109), joining Prince Fielder (three times) as the only Brewers ever to produce 100+ walks in a season.

Pitcher Junior Guerra was voted Brewers Unsung Hero as he went 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 3 saves in 72 relief appearances. He led the National League and ranked fourth in the Major Leagues in relief innings pitched (83.2). His 9 wins out of the bullpen tied for third in the majors. His career-high 72 appearances tied for eighth in the National League.

Pitcher Chase Anderson received the Good Guy Award, which is presented to the player who has the most outgoing, friendly presence in the clubhouse and interacts well with the media on a daily basis in a cooperative and pleasant manner.