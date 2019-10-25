Adams expected to sit another week (AUDIO)

A week ago, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams said his toe injury felt a million times better, but he still wasn’t ready to play against Oakland.

Thursday, Adams said this week, his turf toe feels 2 million times better but he admitted he just doesn’t know where things are at yet.

Adams stretched with his teammates the last two days, but that’s about all he did. He said he’s just not fully recovered yet.

The Green Bay Packers would love to get Adams back as soon as possible, but they also don’t want to rush him.

“I want him to come back when he feels healthy,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

“He’s going to push himself, and he has an extremely high pain tolerance. I wouldn’t ever rule him out because if you start it might piss him off even more to want to get out there.”

Without Adams, Rodgers completed balls last week to eight different receivers, to the tune of 429 yards. Rodgers threw for five touchdowns and had a perfect passer rating for the first time in franchise history.

So it would appear the Packers can afford to be patient with Adams, to make sure he doesn’t try to come back too soon.

AUDIO: Davante Adams said he truly doesn’t know yet about his turf toe injury and when he might return :20