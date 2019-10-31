Adams returns to practice

Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is back on the practice field again, trying to work his way back into the lineup when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in L.A.

It was a walkthrough on Wednesday, but Adams returned to the field again on Thursday, this time in helmet and pads, a good indicator that Adams could be ready to play on Sunday.

“We’ll take it day by day and see how he does,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “When he’s ready to go, we’ll be ecstatic.”

Adams missed the last four games with a turf toe injury.

Packers announce roster moves

After releasing TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd earlier in the week, the Packers signed both players to their practice squad. The Packers released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.