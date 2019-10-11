Adams unsure when he’ll return to Packers lineup

Davante Adams didn’t sound like somebody who thought he could play on Monday night when the Green Bay Packers meet the Detroit Lions in a divisional battle at Lambeau Field.

Adams missed last week’s win in Dallas after suffering a turf toe injury in the Eagles game two weeks ago.

Adams called the turf toe injury a “major injury” and had no idea when he would be able to return to the lineup.

“We’re just really trying to pace it at this point,” Adams said. “I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play. It doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time, so we’ll just kind of play this thing (out), and I know Mr. LaFleur will definitely be able to take care of any other questions regarding that.”

Adams said he would get back when it’s healed and it’s ready to go. He said he’s going to listen to his body and listen to his doctors.