Badger women’s soccer clinches outright Big Ten title

After clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Thursday, the 10th ranked Wisconsin women’s soccer team came into Sunday’s contest with Northwestern wanting to win the crown outright with either a win or a tie.

The Badgers seized their historic opportunity in Evanston, shutting down the Wildcats, 3-1, to win the program’s first outright regular-season crown.

Dani Rhodes, Claire Shea and Jenna Kiraly scored for the Badgers. The goal for Shea (junior) was the first of her career.

The Badgers earned their third conference championship and second outright crown, having last won the title on their own in 1994, before securing a share of the 2015 championship.

It marked UW’s first win against the Wildcats since the 2014 season.

The Badgers return to McClimon Soccer Complex on Wednesday, where they will finish out the regular season against Ohio State at 3 p.m.