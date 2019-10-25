Badger women’s soccer crowned champions

For just the third time in program history, the Wisconsin women’s soccer team has earned a share of the Big Ten Conference title after the No. 10 Badgers defeated Illinois, 1-0, on Thursday night.

The Badgers (12-2-2, 8-0-1) continued their undefeated run in the Big Ten thanks to Dani Rhodes’ first-half goal against the Fighting Illini (8-8-1, 2-7-1).

A slow first half for the Badgers ended at the 41st minute when Rhodes scored the lone goal on Thursday. The senior charged into the box, outran the defense, and was able to find the back of the net to give UW a 1-0 lead.

This marks only the second time UW has won a Big Ten regular-season title as the Badgers shared the 2015 conference crown. A point in UW’s final two games would give the Badgers its first-ever outright Big Ten regular-season title.

Rhodes now has 34 career goals, which ranks fifth in school history. She also scored in her fourth-straight game against the Fighting Illinois.

The Badgers allowed their sixth shutout in Big Ten Conference play and have allowed only three goals in eight conference games.

Wisconsin will head to Evanston to face Northwestern on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Wednesday (3 p.m.) at home against Ohio State.