Badgers rout Merrimack to split opening weekend

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team pulled out their first win of the season, rolling to a 11-5 win over Merrimack in North Andover, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

After falling 5-3 to Boston College on Friday night, Wisconsin racked up double-digit goals with three Badgers netting two goals each.

Freshman Cole Caufield scored twice, after netting two goals on Friday as well. Alex Turcott and K’Andre Miller also scored a pair of Badger goals.

Wisconsin started show in the first, but picked up the pace with a six-goal second period. The other Badger goal scorers included Tyler Inamoto, Dylan Holloway, Mick Messner, Roman Ahcan and Ty Pelton-Byce.

Fifteen different Badgers scored points in Saturday’s win. Cole Caufield, Ahcan and Turcotte each had three.

The last time Wisconsin scored 11 or more goals came against Northern Michigan in 1992.

The Badgers return Madison for their home opener next weekend. The Badgers will face two-time defending National Champion Minnesota-Duluth in a two-game series starting Friday night at the Kohl Center.