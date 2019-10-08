Beloit City Council approves development agreement for Amazon distribution center

An Amazon distribution center is in the works for the Gateway Business Park in Beloit. The Beloit City Council approved a development agreement Monday night with Seefried Industrial Properties, which has worked with Amazon on distribution center projects nationwide.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city will still have to close the deal with Amazon, but the development agreement allows for a 120-180 day “inspection period” for the developer to enter the site as early as next week to begin preliminary grading work.

Luther said Beloit won’t have to provide any tax credits for the project. The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation is agreeing to sell 80 acres of property for $80 to facilitate a one million square-foot facility along Gateway Boulevard, just south of Colley Road.

If the project goes through, construction is expected to be completed by September of 2020. The sale also has a repurchase agreement for the GBEDC to gain the property back if a facility is not built within the next five years.

Luther said the city will make a more formal announcement when they close the deal.

WCLO