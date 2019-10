A bill to re-name the Sun Prairie Post Office is moving forward. A bill to name the post office for the late Sun Prairie volunteer firefighter Captain Cory Barr passed the House of Representatives Thursday. After a similar vote in July in the Senate, the bill now awaits President Trump’s signature.

Barr died on July 10th of last year, after a contractor struck a gas main. The explosion killed Barr, injured two other first responders, and leveled much of downtown.