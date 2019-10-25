Bucks earn comeback win on opening night in Houston

The Milwaukee Bucks trailed for most of the game, but a late rally allowed them to pull out a 117-111 win over the Rockets in Houston in their season opener.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up fouling out with five-minutes left to play in the game, but Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Ersan Ilyasova and Wesley Matthews came through in the clutch to pull out the win. Giannis finished with a triple-double, 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Brook Lopez had 14 points and four rebounds, Ersan Ilyasova had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Bucks hit 16 of 46 three pointers.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. James Harden added 19 points, 14 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 16 points at halftime and didn’t take their first lead until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee to play their home opener on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.) against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.