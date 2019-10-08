Bucks open preseason with victory over Bulls in Chicago

Playing without a number of their regulars, the Milwaukee Bucks opened the exhibition season with a 122-112 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova and Kyle Korver all skipped Monday night’s game, as did D.J. Wilson who missed the game with a strained left hamstring.

Both Brook and Robin Lopez did suit up and play for the Bucks. Robin Lopez led the Bucks with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in 19 minutes. Brook Lopez had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks in 18 1/2 minutes.

The Bucks also got 12 points and 9 rebounds from Sterling Brown. Point guard Frank Mason III started at point guard and scored 14 points with six assists and four steals in 27 minutes.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks return home to host the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.