Bucks pull away to beat Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks moved back above the .500 mark with a 129-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Khris Middleton led seven Bucks players in double figures with 21 points. He also added eight rebounds. George Hill added 19 and Pat Connaughton added 17 on 6 of 8 shooting off the bench.

Brook Lopez also added 16 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks turned a nine point lead late in the fourth quarter into a 21 point lead, pulling away for the win.

Collin Sexton had 18 points to lead Cleveland. Kevin Love had 15 points and 16 rebounds while Tristan Thompson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-2.

The Bucks are off today before facing the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday night.