Bucks start trimming their roster

With only one preseason game left on Thursday night against Minnesota and the regular season opener a week from Thursday against Houston, the Milwaukee Bucks started trimming their roster today.

The Bucks requested waivers on guard Jaylen Adams and forward Luke Maye.

Signed as a free agent on Aug. 20, Adams appeared in two games for the Bucks this preseason and averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game.

Undrafted out of the University of North Carolina, Maye appeared in three games for the Bucks this preseason and averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.