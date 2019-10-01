Cain to start for the Brewers in WC game tonight

Lorenzo Cain was placed on the Milwaukee Brewers 25-man wildcard roster earlier today. The Brewers released their projected starting lineup moments ago and to no surprise, Cain is listed as the starting center fielder and batting in the seven spot.

Cain re-injured his left ankle on Saturday night in a ninth-inning collision at home plate at Coors Field. On Monday, he said he wanted to play and would do whatever it took to get on the field. Twenty-Four hours later and Cain is ready to give it a shot in the winner-take-all wild card playoff game against the Washington Nationals in Washington D.C.

The Brewers starting lineup is as follows:

Trent Grisham RF

Yasmani Grandal C

Mike Moustakas 3B

Keston Hiura 2B

Ryan Braun LF

Eric Thames 1B

Lorenzo Cain CF

Orlando Arcia SS

Brandon Woodruff P

Woodruff will square off against Washington’s Max Scherzer.

The Brewers 25 man roster for tonight’s game only follows:

Pitchers: Chase Anderson, Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra, Josh Hader, Jay Jackson, Jordan Lyles, Freddy Peralta, Drew Pomeranz, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff.

Catchers: Yasmani Grandal, Manny Pina

Infielders: Orlando Arcia, Tyler Austin, Keston Hiura, Mike Moustakas, Hernan Perez, Travis Shaw, Cory Spangenberg, Eric Thames

Outfielders: Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Ben Gamel, Trent Grisham, Tyrone Taylor