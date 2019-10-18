Community rallies behind Madison school guard who lost job for using racial slur

Teachers and students are rallying behind a high school security guard who was fired for saying the “n-word.”

Marlon Anderson is black, and admits he used the slur, but he was scolding a student for using it himself. He tells WKOW-TV he wants his job back.

“I believe that when God created me, he called me to work with kids. If you ever saw me, you’d probably be like ‘Yeah I agree, that guy’s silly’.”

Anderson says he has a strong bond with students at West High School.

“I love working with the kids, and the outpouring on social media lets me know that they see that and they love me back.”

The teacher’s union has filed a grievance, West High School students rallied in a Friday walk-out, and there’s an online petition to support Anderson. The school district says it has a zero-tolerance policy for employees who use racial slurs.