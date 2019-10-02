Dassey legal team requests clemency

The legal team for convicted killer Brendan Dassey is asking for his release from prison. Attorney Laura Nirider spoke with CBS This Morning in a segment which aired on Wednesday.

“He has spent almost half his life behind bars. We’re filing a petition for executive clemency with Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin.”

Nirider and others claim the then 16-year-old Dassey was coerced into confessing that he helped his uncle Steven Avery murder photographer Teresa Halbach in 2006.

“He required an aide to sit next to him in the classroom, to help him understand the teacher’s spoken sentences. Then shift him into the interrogation room, where he was barraged with 1,500 questions over three-and-a-half hours,” Nirider said. You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand how an interrogation like that would overwhelm someone like Brendan Dassey.”

He’s now 29 years old and has served more than 13 years in prison.