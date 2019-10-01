Date will be changed for 7th CD special election

The date of a special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District will be changed. Federal law requires military and overseas voters be able to get their absentee ballots at least 45 days before any election – including a primary – for federal office.

That means the schedule Evers set last week, with a December 30 primary and a January 27 election, will not work. An Evers’ spokeswoman said he’ll soon rescind that schedule and establish a new one, with the election likely in April or May.

Republican Sean Duffy resigned from the seat last month, citing the health of his family’s soon-to-be-born ninth child.