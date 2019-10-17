Evers announces climate change task force

Governor Tony Evers has announced creation of a climate change task force for Wisconsin. Climate change as an issue was largely ignored by the administration of Evers’ Republican predecessor, Scott Walker.

Evers signed an executive order on Thursday at Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center. He said it’s “time to deliver on the promise to our kids that we’re leaving them a better life and world than the one we inherited.”

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will lead the task force. The task force will report their findings and policy recommendations to Evers by August 2020.