Evers declares Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin. The executive order was signed at Indian Community School in Franklin.

“Through this executive order, we recognize and appreciate our tribal nations and Indigenous people and their resilience, wisdom, and the contributions they make to our state,” Evers said “Native Americans in Wisconsin and throughout our country have suffered unjust treatment—often at the hands of our government—and today is about recognizing that Wisconsin would not be all that it is without Indigenous people.”

“Today, we seek to recognize and honor our state’s Indigenous communities while moving beyond a dated practice that perpetuates inaccurate teachings and honors genocide,” said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said. “The story of Wisconsin’s Indigenous people has long been one of resistance and resilience. In the coming years, our administration will work to ensure that story evolves into one that includes respect and justice.”