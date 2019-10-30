Evers issues Executive Order declaring energy emergency in Wisconsin

Citing a late corn harvest and plunging temperatures leading to an increase in demand for propane, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order declaring an energy emergency. “Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn,” said Evers in a press release from his office. “Ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state.”

Evers’ order temporarily lifts restrictions on any truck driver delivering propane, so long as they are not sick or tired. Federal and state regulations limit the number of consecutive hours a truck driver can be behind the wheel to 14. After that, rules mandate a 10-hour rest period before that person can drive again.

“This Executive Order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of petroleum products throughout the state,” Evers said.