Fifth arrest made in Kenosha County vape cartridge ring

Another arrest has been made in connection to a massive THC vape cartridge ring in Kenosha. The Kenosha County sheriff says deputies arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lynam this week. He’s due in court Thursday. Lynam is the fifth person arrested in the investigation, though it’s not entirely clear what role he played in the operation.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating the business from a rented Bristol condo and the mother’s real estate office in Union Grove.