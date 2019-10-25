Fitzgerald cites rocky relationship as Senate slow walks Evers’ Cabinet picks

The Wisconsin state Senate has so far confirmed five of Governor Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) blames a rocky relationship between Republicans and the Democratic governor.

“Obviously, the lawsuits around the extraordinary session that happened in December was pretty rocky, so it took awhile for the caucus to get into a frame of mind where they would even consider taking up some of the Cabinet members,” Fitzgerald said.

At a Wispolitics luncheon in Madison on Thursday, Fitzgerald said it’s possible some of the remaining 11 Cabinet members will not be confirmed. “I could envision a place where there’s people who are never confirmed,” he said. Those appointee could remain in their jobs without confirmation unless the Senate votes to fire them.

Earlier this month, the Senate did vote to confirm three of Evers’ picks, including heads of the departments of Revenue, Corrections, and Veterans Affairs.

Fitzgerald also pointed to the relationship between Evers’ administration and GOP legislative leadership for a lack of bipartisan action in this session. “I’m not finger-pointing, I’m just saying I think it’s up to the governor to come to us with what might be ideas he thinks could garner some bipartisan support,” he said “It hasn’t materialized up until this point.”