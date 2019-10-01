Flu season off to an early start, says state health department

The flu season is starting early in Wisconsin and the Department of Health Services says it’s already time to get your shot.

State influenza coordinator Tom Haupt says the disease is already putting people in the hospital.

“We’ve had nine hospitalizations in the past few weeks in Wisconsin alone, which is not what we’d normally see in the middle of September.”

Haupt says this year’s shots seem to be working well so far.

“Two out of the three main components have been upgraded this year, so we hopefully will have much better efficacy than we did last year.”

Haupt encourages people to get the shot not only to keep themselves safe, but to keep those around them safe who can’t get vaccinated on their own.