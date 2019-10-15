Former Waupun man arrested in Texas for death of girlfriend and daughter

Investigators say things hadn’t been going well for a Wisconsin couple who moved to Abilene Texas a few months ago. And now a young mother and her infant daughter are dead, allegedly at the hand’s of the baby’s father.

“The only thing that we can think is maybe they were having an argument, and it just went south,” Chief Deputy Rick Jowers with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office told KTLX. Jowers said 34-year-old Cody Edmund Dixon has admitted to last weekend’s murders of 22-year-old Alia Rae Hutchison and 9-month-old daughter, Aria Ellen Dixon.

The couple were originally from Waupun. Family members have created a Facebook fund to bring the bodies of Alia and Aria back to Wisconsin. Dixon, who reportedly said God told him to kill Alia and Aria, is on suicide watch, his bond set at $1.8 million.