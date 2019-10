Wright State is the preseason favorite in the 2019-20 Horizon League men’s basketball championship. A vote of the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors picked the Raiders ahead of second place Northern Kentucky.

Wright State captured 28 first-place votes. Illinois-Chicago is third in the balloting.

The Green Bay Phoenix were picked to finish fifth and the Milwaukee Panthers ended up seventh in the voting.

Detroit’s Antoine Davis was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year.