Hockey Badgers picked to finish third in the Big Ten

Penn State was tabbed the favorite in the 2019-20 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll.

Last season, Penn State made their second Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in three years. The Nittany Lions completed the year leading the nation in almost every offensive category, setting team records for goals (177), assists (301), points (478) and goals per game (4.54). Penn State either broke or tied 37 team, individual, career, single-season or single-game records throughout the course of the 2018-19 season and return 20 letter-winners this year.

Notre Dame was selected second in the preseason poll, with the Wisconsin Badgers picked to finish third.

Two Badgers found their way on the Preseason All-Big Ten Hockey First Team. Defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and K’Andre Miller are part of the six-player first team.

Wisconsin freshman Cole Caufield was voted to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.