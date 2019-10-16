Hospital deal: Marshfield Clinic buying two from Ascension

Marshfield Clinic has an agreement in place to purchase two more Ascension properties in Wisconsin. St Claire’s in Weston and the Flambeau hospital in Park Falls will transfer to Marshfield Clinic under a memo of understanding signed by both companies this week.

In a joint release, officials with Ascension said keeping in mind the best interest of patients, communities, and associates in the area, the deal is best for everyone given the evolving health care landscape in Wisconsin and nationally. The deal means Marshfield clinic will scrap plans for a new hospital on Plaza Drive in Wausau. No further details were released.

WSAU