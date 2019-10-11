Howard falls short in preseason Big East honor

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard is the reigning Big East Conference Player of the Year. But Howard fell short in the voting by Big East Coaches as the preseason conference Player of the Year.

Big East Conference coaches picked Seton Hall senior Myles Powell as the preseason Player of the Year instead. Seton Hall was also picked by the coaches to win the league this season.

Howard averaged 25 points a game last season and was still a unanimous pick for the preseason All-Big East first team. Joining Howard on the first team are Xavier forward Naji Marshall, Butler guard Kamar Baldwin, Providence guard Alpha Diallo and Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander.

Villanova was picked to finish second, Xavier third and Marquette fourth.

DePaul was the unanimous choice to win the Women’s Big East regular season title. Marquette was picked to finish ninth.