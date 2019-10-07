Johnson, Grothmann stick with President Trump

On the Sunday shows, Wisconsin Republicans in Congress were sticking with President Trump. They portray a president simply “frustrated,” by corruption in the government of Ukraine. Congressman Glenn Grothman on WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday. “I’m sure it frustrates President Trump, when it appears that on the surface, the American government in dealing with Ukraine, which has a history of being crooked, the American may have been a little bit crooked itself.”

Senator Ron Johnson was on WISN’s UpFront. “I can understand the president’s frustration, and his desire to find out exactly what happened. I want to find out, and I know a fair number of President Trump’s supporters would like to know that as well.”

Johnson said there was nothing inappropriate about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. On NBC’s Meet the Press, Johnson said President Donald Trump did not want to “dig up dirt” on former vice-president Joe Biden, but to find out whether Ukrainian officials helped Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. . Johnson’s exchange with host Chuck Todd grew heated, as Johnson said he did not trust former FBI and CIA officials.