Johnson has no problem with Trump’s request that China investigate Bidens

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said Thursday that he wants the truth, and has no problem with President Donald Trump asking China to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son.

“I want to find out what happened during 2016. If there’s wrongdoing, if there’s potential criminal activity, the president of the United States is our chief law enforcement officer. We have cooperative agreements with countries to investigate potential crimes. So I don’t think there’s anything improper about doing that.”

The Wisconsin Republican commented Thursday on the latest development in the rapidly developing impeachment inquiry into the president. Johnson was in Middleton, where he spoke to the Chamber of Commerce. Trump on Wednesday publicly called on China to investigate the Biden’s activities there.

AUDIO: Senator Ron Johnson 1:30

“From my own standpoint, the last people I’d ask to investigate crimes would be China . . . I’m saying I don’t think there’s anything improper about it, the chief law enforcement officer, if there’s a potential crime, I’m not saying there is, there’s nothing improper about asking another government where we have those type of investigative agreements with, to provide information for that investigation. That’s the way things work.”

“The American people have a right to know. Something wrong happened, as relates to politics in the 2016 election. We have a right to know that. And quite honestly I don’t think the Democratic primary voters know if there’s some scandal sitting outside there, whether it’s in the Ukraine between vice president Biden’s son, or in China, I would think they’s want to know that before they start casting their ballots in the Democratic primary.”

Trump has sought to implicate the Bidens in Ukrainian corruption. No credible evidence has surfaced yet, of any illegal actions by Joe or Hunter Biden, in either China or Ukraine