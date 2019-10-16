Jury awards $450,000 to defamed Sandy Hook father

A jury in Madison has awarded 450-thousand dollars to the father of a boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting. Leonard Pozner sued conspiracy theorist James Fetzer. He said Fetzer defamed him with four false statements about his son Noah’s death.

The statements appeared in a book Fetzer co-wrote and edited and in his blog. Fetzer is a retired University of Minnesota-Duluth professor who claims the attack on Sandy Hook never happened. He maintains it was staged by the Obama administration as part of an effort to tighten gun laws.

It took the jury four hours to reach its decision. Pozer was seeking a million dollars. Fetzer’s attorney said he’ll appeal the decision.

