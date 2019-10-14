Kelly caps PGA Champions Tour regular season with victory

Madison’s Jerry Kelly fired a final round 7-under-par 65 to earn a one-shot win over David McKenzie in the SAS Championship. It was the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions in North Carolina.

Woody Austin, Doug Barron and David Toms all tied for third.

Kelly finished at 16-under 200, picked up his third win of the year on the PGA Tour Champions, carrying momentum into the postseason playoffs, which begin in two weeks.

Kelly is $221,430 behind Scott McCarron in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Points are double in the three Schwab Cup playoff events.