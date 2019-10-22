Madison school district reinstates fired security guard

Fired Madison West High School security assistant Marlon Anderson has been rehired The Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed Monday it will reinstate Anderson, who lost his job for repeating a racial slur while he was being verbally attacked by a student.

Anderson said he hopes his case is a catalyst for change. “I know it’s bigger than me, I hope that someone cane learn something from what I’ve been through.”

Anderson is currently on administrative leave and a transition plan for his return is being negotiated. Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes had asked the district superintendent to rescind the termination Monday.

Anderson was fired for using the “n” word when scolding a black student for using the slur against him. His supporters said the goal of the policy is laudable, but firing Anderson under those circumstances lacked context.

MMSD also announced Monday that it would be reviewing its policy regarding the use of racial slurs.

