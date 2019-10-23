Marquette’s Howard named AP All-American

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard has been named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American Team on Tuesday,

Howard joins Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Memphis’ James Wiseman. Winston was the only consensus selection.

Howard was a second-team AP All-American last season, finishing 5th in the country in scoring at 25 points a game.

The Golden Eagles open their season with a exhibition game against St. Norbert College on Oct. 29th. They play their regular season opener against Loyola-Maryland on Tuesday, November 5.

Then they’ll have back-to-back games against Big Ten opponents. They’ll host Purdue on November 13 and travel to Madison for their in-state battle with Wisconsin on November 17.