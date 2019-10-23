Missouri cattle farmer charged in death of missing Wisconsin brothers

A Braymer, Missouri cattle farmer was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two missing brothers from Wisconsin. Police found human remains on Nelson’s farm Northeast of Kansas City, Missouri and court documents show Nelson reported the bodies, which were inside a 55-gallon barrel.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway announced the murder charges against 25-year-old Garland “Joey” Nelson Wednesday during a news conference.

Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing July 21 after renting a truck and traveling from their home in Wisconsin to Nelson’s farm in northwestern Missouri on cattle business. Afterward, Nelson was charged with tampering with the brothers’ vehicle by driving to a commuter parking lot and leaving it there.

Nelson is also charged in Caldwell County with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Missourinet