Neenah police are looking for a suspect in a fatal armed robbery.

Police say the suspect in their case entered the Short Branch Saloon early Monday morning, and shot and killed a customer during the robbery. The victim has only been named as a Neenah resident.

Police Chief Aaron Olson says the suspect is a white man who was wearing a dark baseball hat, a face mask, and a dark colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call police at 920-886-6000.