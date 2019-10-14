One year later, Jayme Closs ‘stronger every day’

One year after her abduction, Jayme Closs is moving forward with her life. Family attorney Chris Gramstrup spoke at a press conference at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

“She continues to work very, very hard on her emotional well-being. She’s moving forward courageously with her life.” Gramstrup read a statement from Jayme, now 14-years-old, in which she said she’s feeling stronger every day.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald honored investigators on the case. “Thank you for continuing to put up with the danger that we live in every day, and our work and the hours that we put in. Jayme, thank-you for teaching us the true meaning of courage, resilience and hope.”

Jayme was abducted from her Barron home, and her parents murdered, one year ago. Jake Patterson is serving life in prison for the crimes.