Packers add receiver help, sign Grant

The Green Bay Packers could be thin at wide receiver this week when they face the Oakland Raiders, so they went out and added some veteran depth at the position this week.

The Packers signed sixth-year wide receiver Ryan Grant, who has 123 receptions for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns. A former fifth round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2014, had career-high totals of 45 catches for 573 yards and four touchdowns with the Redskins in 2017.

Grant went on to sign a four-year, $29 million free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, but he was let go when he failed his physical. Grant then signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts for $5 million. He caught 35 passes for the Colts before moving on this season, signing with the Oakland Raiders.

With the Raiders, Grant caught four passes for 14 yards in two games this season before being released. His release came when the Packers traded Trevor Davis to the Raiders.

To make room on the roster for Grant, the Packers released running back Tra Carson.

The Packers are expected to be without Davante Adams (turf toe) again this week. Fellow receiver Geronimo Allison was knocked out of Monday’s game against Detroit with chest and head injuries and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left Monday’s game briefly with a knee injury.

Sternberger & Campbell return

The Packers opened the practice window for tight end Jace Sternberger, who had been on injured reserve with a ankle injury, and safety Ibraheim Campbell (knee). Both players can be added to the roster in time for their Week 9 game at Los Angeles against the Chargers on Nov. 3. The Packers have three weeks to either add them to the roster or place them on season-ending injured reserve.