Packers comeback beats Lions in MNF

Mason Crosby’s chip-shot 23-yard field goal as time expired gave the Green Bay Packers a 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football action at Lambeau Field.

After the ball sailed through the uprights, Crosby took a Lambeau Leap, the first of his 13-year career. Or perhaps it could be called a Lambeau Lift as Crosby needed help from a teammate to climb into the stands.

Playing once again without injured wide receiver Davante Adams (turf toe), Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. The second of those two touchdowns went to Allen Lazard, good for the first touchdown catch in his brief two-year career.

Rodgers first touchdown pass went to Jamaal Williams out of the backfield. Williams had 14 carries for 104 yards and another 32 years receiving on four catches.

The Packers improved to 5-1 with the win, 3-0 in the NFC North.

The Packers defense held the Lions to 56 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Green Bay also lost the turnover battle, 3-0. But pressed into service some difficult situations, the Packers defense allowed just one touchdown to the Lions. Matt Prater booted five field goals, including kicks of 54 and 51 yards. Detroit went 1 for 3 in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone.

The Lions (2-2-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead and then led again 22-13 in the fourth quarter before the Packers mounted their comeback.

Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 32 for 265 yards and was sacked three times.

Defensively, the Packers had three more sacks and four quarterback pressures.

The Lions return home to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while the Packers will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.