Packers host Lions in MNF at Lambau Field tonight

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions with first place on the line in Monday Night Football action at Lambeau Field tonight.

The Packers currently lead the NFC North (4-1). Minnesota is next (4-2) and Detroit, which had their bye week off last week, is 2-1-1.

The Lions have won four straight against the Packers, winning twice each of the last two seasons.

For Detroit to have a shot at a fifth straight win, they’ll likely have to scheme to hold down Packers running back Aaron Jones. With Davante Adams out of the Green Bay lineup again this week, next in line is Jones, who rushed for more than 100 yards and scored four touchdowns against the Cowboys last week. He combined (rushing & receiving) for more than 180 yards in the Packers win.

Taking Jones out is easier said than done for the Lions, who rank 23rd in average yards per carry allowed (4.8) and haven’t allowed a single team under 100 yards rushing this season.

The Packers will need to avoid turnovers, which is something they’ve been good at this season. The Lions have been very good at stripping balls from ball carriers this season.

The Packers are not only missing Adams, but tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie starting safety Darnell Savage have all been ruled out of tonight’s game.

A Detroit win gives the Lions momentum and confidence. A Green Bay win keeps the Packers in sole possession of first place and a 3-0 start against division foes in the NFC North.

The Packers do get center Corey Linsley back in the lineup after he left the Dallas game with a concussion.

Kickoff time tonight at Lambeau Field tonight is set for 7:15 p.m.