Pence headed to Turkey, Wisconsin event cancelled

Vice-President Mike Pence’s Thursday visit to Wisconsin has been called off, a change of plans brought about by the unraveling situation in the Middle East. Instead of a stop at Uline corporate headquarters in Pleasant Prairie, Pence will be leading a delegation to Turkey, where he’s been dispatched in the wake of that country’s invasion of Syria.

America First Policies, a group that promotes President Donald Trump’s agenda, had scheduled the Uline event where Pence was to push for passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.