Perdue says smaller dairy farmers have no guarantee of survival

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, in Wisconsin today (Tuesday), said the 2018 farm bill will help Wisconsin’s dairy industry, but small farmers have no guarantees.

“I don’t think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability of survival. That depends on each and every farmer and dairy farmer.”

Perdue spoke to reporters at World Dairy Expo in Madison.

“Big get bigger and small go out, and that’s kind of what we’ve seen here. It’s very difficult when in economy of scale with the capital needs and all the environmental regulations and everything else today, to survive milking 40, 50, 60 or even 100 cows, and that’s what we’ve seen.”

Thanks to WRDN, Durand