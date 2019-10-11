Potter waiver denied by NCAA appeals committee

The Wisconsin Badgers were hoping to count on 6’10 junior forward Micah Potter to start the season. That hope went up in smoke when the waiver was denied by the NCAA appeals committee.

Potter sat out last season after transferring from Ohio State in December. The NCAA decision means he’ll have to sit three semesters and won’t be eligible to play until Dec. 21 against UW-Milwaukee.

“I’m disappointed in the decision from the NCAA,” Potter said. “I tried to stay at Ohio State through a coaching change, but ultimately felt it was in my best interest to find a new opportunity. In doing so, I have already sat out a full season of competition. I don’t understand why I am being punished additionally for doing what is encouraged of a student-athlete. The penalty of a third semester to what I have already sat out seems unjust.

“My understanding is the intent of the transfer rule is to help students acclimate academically at their new school and I’m proud to say that I have done that. After earning a 3.5 grade point average at Ohio State, I have earned a 3.3 GPA from the spring semester and summer at Wisconsin.”

Potter is expected to play a big role for the Badgers this season. He played in 59 games at Ohio State with 16 starts. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore.