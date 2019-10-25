Ray Cross to retire as University of Wisconsin System President

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Friday his intention to retire. The 71-year-old Cross will continue to serve as UW System president until his successor is found after a national search.

A press release said Cross notified chancellors, regents, system leadership, and employees of his decision this week.

Cross was named UW System president in 2014, after spending three years as chancellor of UW Colleges and UW-Extension. He managed UW System during a time of steep budget cuts and a sustained tuition freeze, and a contentious relationship with the Republican-controlled state legislature.

–