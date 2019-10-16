Report finds 1 in 4 women undergrads at UW report sexual assault

Wisconsin Radio Network

A new report says one of every four undergraduate women at the University of Wisconsin in Madison say they’ve been sexually assaulted. The American Association of Universities heard from only about 20 percent of women at the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus. Of those who responded, 26 percent reported unwanted sexual contact. That covers everything from being touched without consent — to sexual assault.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank writes that sexual assault numbers on her campus are “distressingly high.”