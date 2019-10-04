Shawano County woman pleads guilty to handing out edibles for St. Patrick’s Day

A Shawano County woman has been found guilty of manufacturing and possessing THC after she was caught distributing pot-laced St. Patricks Day cookies.

Cathleen Krause pled no contest to one count each of manufacturing and delivering THC and second offense possession of THC as part of a deal reached on Thursday. In exchange, additional counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of amphetamines, LSD, or psilocybin were thrown out.

Krause was sentenced to 80 days in for each count to run concurrently, beginning October 11th. She was given Huber privileges and credit for three days already served.

Additionally, she will have to pay over $1,000 in fines and court costs plus submit a DNA sample.

The charges stem from an incident in the Town of Wescott where a resident says Krause gave them cookies baked with THC. When police caught up with Krause, they detected the odor of alcohol and pot on her breath.

A search of her home also turned up gummy candies laced with THC and a container of pills.

WSAU