Top-ranked Badger women’s hockey stays perfect

The number-one ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team earned a 4-1 win over Bemidji State on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd.

The Badgers (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) jumped out to a two-goal lead against the Beavers (3-4-1, 2-2-0-0 WCHA) thanks to a pair of goals from UW’s top line.

Senior Abby Roque flipped in a rebound from junior Daryl Watts’ shot just 4:27 into the first period before Watts claimed her own goal with an on-ice rocket from sophomore Sophie Shirley and freshman Chayla Edwards at the 17:16 mark.

Shirley scored again for UW with a tip-in off sophomore Nicole LaMantia’s shot one minute into the second.

After killing three penalties in the second, junior Caitlin Schneider snuck in her fourth goal of the season and the fourth goal for the Cardinal and White unassisted at the top of the third.

BSU didn’t score their lone goal until the final two minutes of the game.

The Badgers have killed their last 26 penalties and have given up only two power-play goals all season. UW ranks seventh in the country with a .943 clip.

The Badgers have gone 10-0 in their first 10 opening games making this the third longest opening undefeated streak in school history behind the 18-game streak in 2015-16 and the 17-game streak in 2017-18.

The top-ranked Badgers hit the road to take on number-two Minnesota in a border-battle series and a rematch of last year’s national championship, Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. both days.