Two former Badgers selected in XFL Draft

After a one-year run back in 2001, the XFL is back for another go-around and two former Wisconsin Badgers were selected in their draft process.

The league will feature eight teams, based in Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, New York, Tampa Bay, Washington and St. Louis.

The first Wisconsin player to get selected was former defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, selected in the fifth round by the Houston Roughnecks. Sagapolu played nose tackle for the Badgers from 2015-2018.

Sagapolu went undrafted by the NFL but spent some time in the Green Bay Packers training camp.

Linebacker Garret Dooley was the final pick of the open phase portion of the draft, taken by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Dooley played at Wisconsin from 2015-2017. He later spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions during training camp and the 2018 season. Now he’ll try to work his way back into the NFL via the XFL.

The XFL season kicks off February 8, 2020, a week after the Super Bowl.